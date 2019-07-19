Suviche and More at Marlins Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Foodie Fridays is all new at Marlins Park. See what Chef Michael Finizia had to say about it!

"Foodie Fridays features all our great partners. Right now, we're standing with Suviche, our Asian and Peruvian style cuisine. We've got a lot of great things that's part of your ticket. You've got your beverage and meal item included," said Michael Finizia, Executive Chef, Marlins Park.

Suviche features sushi rolls like the "Marlins Roll" as well as shrimp ceviche and fish ceviche.

For more information, head to marlins.com/foodiefridays.