“The Lion King” cubs, Shahadi Joseph & JD McCrary, talk about the Disney Remake

If you didn’t already know, there’s a remake to the Disney classic film “The Lion King”. And it’s visually astonishing! With a great film comes an incredible cast, including Donald Glover and Beyonce, who lead as Simba and Nala.

Melissa Marrero got to hang with young and rising stars, Shahadi Wright Joseph and JD McCrary, who play the spunky lion cubs.

"We were excited for the film to come out and for everybody to see it. It feels really amazing to be pushing this amazing story and message for people out there who really love the original," said Shahadi Wright Joseph.

"I was excited, I don't really get nervous for things. It's just not a part of me," said JD McCrary.

