Big Concert Weekend in Miami! JLO & Shawn Mendes are Coming to Town!

Here’s what's happening in South Florida over the next few days! Miami is getting a lot of Jennifer Lopez this weekend. JLO is bringing her It’s my Party: The Live Celebration Tour to the American Airlines Arena Thursday-Saturday.

She’s known as the most influential Latin performer in the US. In 2012, Forbes ranked her as the most powerful celebrity in the world, as well as the 38th most powerful woman. Her most successful singles on the US Billboard Hot 100 include, “If You Had My Love”, “Love Don't Cost A Thing”, and "Jenny From The Block."

On Sunday— Shawn Mendes is also bringing his tour to the American Airlines Arena. The Canadian singer—songwriter has won dozens of awards, including two Grammy award nominations. In 2018, Time named Mendes as one of the 100 most influential people in the world.

