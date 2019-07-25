Army specialist surprises boyfriend at Wisconsin restaurant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WATERFORD, Wis. – For a Wisconsin service member and her boyfriend, the Crossover Cantina and Eatery provided a moment Tuesday that will be hard to beat.

Chad Bublitz isn't into fancy food, but he does enjoy good company -- especially spending time with his girlfriend, U.S. Army Specialist Gabriela Sandoval, who deployed to Kuwait in September.

Chad's family was helping him plan for Gabriela's homecoming, but Specialist Sandoval had planned an unexpected entrance of her own.

"I just missed him so much," Sandoval said. "Now I get to finally see him and I'm excited."

With the help of Chad's mother and restaurant staff, Sandoval served this made-to-order moment with a side of happy tears.

It was a reunion ten months in the making.

"Being able to hold her again, knowing she's home and she's safe (and I) don't have to worry about her leaving me," Bublitz said.

There was nothing on the menu quite that sweet.