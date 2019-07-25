Find Italian Cold Cuts and Sandwiches At Vinaigrette!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There’s a new sub shop in Downtown Miami!

And the guy who opened it has lots of experience in the culinary world. Danny Serfer co-owns two restaurants nearby, Blue Collar in the Mimo district and Mignonette in Edgewater.

Like both his restaurants, Vinaigrette started with a food he loves to eat.

"We just wanted a really great place where you can get a cold sub, reminiscent of the kinds of places you have in the Northeast," said Danny Serfer, Owner/Chef, Vinaigrette Sub Shop.

The sub shop focuses on Italian cold cuts and sandwiches, with offerings such as two-year-aged imported Prosciutto, Mortadella and different salamis, as well as cheese such as Munster and truffle-aged Gouda.

For more information, head to Vinaigrettesubs.com.