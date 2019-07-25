Topps Baseball Cards and More Giveaways at Marlins Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Marlins are home this weekend and it’s going to be a great weekend for baseball fans at Marlins Park, as the team welcomes the Arizona Diamondbacks for a three game set. Each day, tickets start as low as ten bucks and there is some great added value.

Friday night is a 7:10 pm first pitch, and it’s a Foodie Friday presented by Estrella Jalisco. The featured concession is Suviche and a 30 dollar game ticket includes an Estrella Jalisco beer, soda, or water and an item from Suviche.

On Saturday, the first pitch is at 6:10pm and the first 15,000 fans get Topps baseball cards. Plus, there’s a postgame performance by Deep Fried Funk band.

And on Sunday, the game starts at 1:10pm. It’s a Sunday funday with the first 7,000 kids receiving a WB Mason Toy Truck. Plus, there are kids pregame activities and kids can run the bases after the game.

For tickets and more information, head to marlins.com