Boy chooses to wear ‘I will be your friend’ shirt for first day of elementary school

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — A little boy from Georgia is going viral for the shirt that he wore on his first day of school.

WCNC reports that Blake Rajahn’s mom, Nikki, owns her own personalization business and told her son she would make him any kind of shirt for his first day of school at North Fayette Elementary.

“He thought a while and said, ‘Will you please make me a shirt that says “I will be your friend” for all the kids who need a friend to know that I am here for them?'” she said. “Never underestimate your kid’s heart for others! I love my sweet Blake.”

Nikki said that Blake has experienced bullying and hard times at school before.

She’s sold several shirts like Blake’s since posting the photo.

“I told him that there are some people who are ordering his shirt and he said, ‘Oh that’s good because more and more people are going to have more and more friends!'” Nikki said.