Marlins Host the Braves, Hurricanes Fans and Pooches for Fun Weekend Series

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Marlins are back home this weekend, set to host the best team in the NL East – the Atlanta Braves – for a 4-game series.

The action starts Thursday night at 7:10 with a “Marlins Senior Day.”

The second game of the series features “Foodie Fridays,” presented by Estrella Jalisco, and to double your Friday Night fun it’s also “Little Havana Night” featuring music by “Viva Rock Band.”

Saturday’s game starts at 6:10 and the first 10-thousand fans will get a Jose Urena bobblehead. It’s “University of Miami Appreciation Night.” Hurricanes fans can enjoy a pregame party where you can hang out with the mascots Billy the Marlin, Sebastian the Ibis and the Miami Maniac.

Oh, and finish off the night with bang - “Miami’s Best Fireworks Show.” The weekend closes with a big Sunday Funday, kids get a backpack to and get to run the bases . It’s also Bark at the Park, and Billy the Marlin will be celebrating his birthday with a big bash.

For more information head to Marlins.com