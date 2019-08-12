Get Hairy with Hair Transplant Surgeon Dr. Alan Bauman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

August is Hair Loss Awareness Month and there are a lot of misperceptions and myths about hair loss and the treatments available.

Dr. Alan Bauman from Bauman Medical tells us how we can treat and help prevent hair loss.

"There are many treatments that are effective. If you've got thinning hair, you really need to find a physician who can diagnose, evaluate, track, monitor and treat your problem. Typically, we'll do at-home therapies which could be a topical medication, laser like therapy devices, or an in-office device or in-office treatment like PDOgro or PRP," said Dr. Alan Bauman, Medical Dir./Hair Transplant Surgeon.

