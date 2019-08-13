Here’s How You Can Grow A Business With Social Media

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In today’s digital age, 7 out of 10 Americans use social media to connect with one another.

Whether it be engaging with each other, getting news content or sharing information, social media has become more than just liking or posting pictures.

Now business owners are heading to social media to engage with customers and attract new ones.

Terry Knight, the founder of Sparks Ad Agency, tells us why it’s good to start advertising in social media.

“A lot of small business can’t spend thousands of dollars on traditional advertising which is TV commercials, billboards, radio or any mass media. So you can rely on platforms like Facebook, to really track down every little paid that you get to see what type of return investment that you get for your business," said Knight.

