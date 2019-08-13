Skin Care Routines for Men & Women

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You may not think too much about your skin care routine, but the truth is you should. Your skin is one of the largest organs your body has, so why not take care of it!

Dr. Roberta Del Campo has skin care routine tips for both men and women.

"Skin care routines are extremely important for maintaining results. Men and women are pretty similar in that I do recommend something like an antioxidant to boost clarity, a good hydration, as well as a good sunblock" said Del Campo.



Products can be expensive, so Dr. Del Campo has some over the counter cleansing recommendations, like Cetaphil, Peter Roth's and Neutrogena.

If you’re looking to restore, replenish and rejuvenate your skin, check out the latest trend— The Salt Facial. The concept was brought from LA, making this the first salt facial machine in South Florida.

"The Salt Facial is a new device, it's unique and very gentle compared to a lot of exfoliating techniques. It also helps really hydrate the skin because the natural sea salt draw in hydration. It's fantastic for exfoliation, hydration, clarity and more importantly it increases inflammation of the skin, so it's great for collagen production," explains Del Campo.

Okay, we get it, your skin care routine is very important. But in order to get that glowing skin, Dr. Del Campo emphasizes on the importance of your other living routines.