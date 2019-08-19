THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Hang out with Lemurs at Jungle Island

Posted 10:44 am, August 19, 2019, by , Updated at 10:43AM, August 19, 2019

There are a ton of attractions and encounters at Jungle Island, including The Lemur Room! Just make sure to book your reservation in advance! For more information, go to jungleisland.com.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.