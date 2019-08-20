Best Selling Author Helps Stay-at-Home Moms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For stay at home moms, it's a struggle to secure a job interview when looking to go back into the workforce. And around 50 percent are unable to land jobs.

Best selling author, Samantha Ettus recently launched a business that gives this group of women an opportunity to kick-start their career again.

"Leaving the workforce is one of the most financially vulnerable things you can do. I noticed that so many, of them were selling Mark K or other makeup, skincare, clothing brands to their friends and most of them were not making real money. So I wondered why aren't any of these very capable women selling a financial services product that would actually help boost their resume and give them recurring revenue. So I created an all-women sales force in the payment processing industry," said Samantha Ettus, Park Place Payments, CEO & Founder.

Samantha's tips on how to stay relevant in the workforce on Inside South Florida