THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Best Selling Author Helps Stay-at-Home Moms

Posted 12:01 pm, August 20, 2019, by , Updated at 11:58AM, August 20, 2019

For stay at home moms, it's a struggle to secure a job interview when looking to go back into the workforce. And around 50 percent are unable to land jobs.

Best selling author, Samantha Ettus recently launched a business that gives this group of women an opportunity to kick-start their career again.

"Leaving the workforce is one of the most financially vulnerable things you can do. I noticed that so many, of them were selling Mark K or other makeup, skincare, clothing brands to their friends and most of them were not making real money. So I wondered why aren't any of these very capable women selling a financial services product that would actually help boost their resume and give them recurring revenue. So I created an all-women sales force in the payment processing industry," said Samantha Ettus, Park Place Payments, CEO & Founder.

You can't miss Samantha's tips on how to stay relevant in the workforce on Inside South Florida Saturday night at 7

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.