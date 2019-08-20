Vernon Carey Helps Kids Start School On The Right Foot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Former Miami Hurricanes and Dolphins offensive lineman Vernon Carey made going back to school brighter for children from local charities.

Over 40 kids were selected to attend the Vernon Carey Foundation's back-to-school shopping spree at Dick's Sporting Goods. And, for them, it was like Christmas morning.

The kids are given $240 to spend to get ready for the school year.

"It means a lot. I grew up in a single parent home. To be able to help some of these parents - they've got to get books, shoes, clothes - it's a lot for parents, especially single parents. I try to come back and help the community. It's big for the kids. I try to put a smile on their face and give them a great experience going back to school," said Vernon Carey, Former Hurricanes/Dolphins Player.

To make a difference and donate or volunteer, head to Vernoncarey72foundation.org