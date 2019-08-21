THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Win Tickets to an Advanced Screening of IT CHAPTER TWO during black-ish

The CW South Florida has your chance to win passes to the Miami advance screening of IT CHAPTER TWO taking place Wednesday, September 4, 2019!

Evil resurfaces in Derry as director Andy Muschietti reunites the Losers Club—young and adult—in a return to where it all began with “IT CHAPTER TWO.”

The film is Muschietti’s follow-up to 2017’s critically acclaimed and massive worldwide box office hit “IT,” which grossed over $700 million globally.  Both redefining and transcending the genre, “IT” became part of the cultural zeitgeist as well as the highest-grossing horror film of all time.

IT CHAPTER TWO, only in theaters September 6, 2019.

