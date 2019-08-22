Local Actor with Down Syndrome Stars in Peanut Butter Falcon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The new movie, Peanut Butter Falcon, tells the story of Zak played by local South Florida actor Zack Gottsagen. It's the story of a young man with Down Syndrome, who runs away from a residential nursing home to follow his dream of becoming a pro wrestler. A strange turn of events pairs him on the road with Tyler (Shia Labeouf), a small time outlaw on the run, who becomes Zak’s unlikely coach and ally.

"I think we try to run our set where people really have chemistry with each other. We talk about what cathartic experience they want to go through, what they want to bring to set that's really real. When you have a story that's elevated a little bit into fable territory, you still have it grounded. I think Tyler and I really connected people and invited people to come and join us and Zack elevates people as well," said Michael Schwartz, Co-Director.

For the full feature with both directors and the star of the movie, Zack, catch Inside South Florida Saturday night at 7!