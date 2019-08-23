Marvel & Sony End Spider-Man Deal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Holy Spider-Man.

Sony and marvel have ended their Spider-Man deal.

Earlier this week, Deadline broke the news that Sony and Marvel would no longer work together. Meaning Marvel Studios’s President Kevin Feige will no longer lead the creative team on the Spider-Man movies.

It was also reported that the deal ended because of money. Disney was seeking 50-50 share. The original deal the Disney request was much more reasonable.

But can you blame Disney? Spiderman: Far From Home is Sony’s biggest grossing film ever thanks to Marvel and Kevin Feige.

So what does this mean for the future of the Spider-man arc? The last two Spider-Man films relied heavy on Marvel characters that are owned by Disney.

One thing is for sure, tom holland and director Jon Watts are still signed on for the next two Spidey films.

This story is still unfolding, the internet lost it when they heard the news, the fans were so mad at Sony that Sony had to release astatement saying that “they were disappointed about the end of the deal"

I guess we will have to wait and see if this deal is really really over.