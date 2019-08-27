Shop ‘Til You Drop By Super Bowl 2020

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There’s a new place to shop and eat in Miami gardens near Hard Rock Stadium, home of the Miami Dolphins and University of Miami Hurricanes.

This is the Gardens Promenade, located on Miami Gardens Dr. and Northwest 27th avenue, it’s described as a 300,000 square foot “power” discount retail center.

“When IMC purchased this property there was an old shopping center built in the 1950’s and IMC Equity saw a great opportunity and they decided to develop this new shopping center.” said Angela Lygerou, IMC Equity Marketing & Social Media Executive.

That complete makeover included new construction and new big brand names like Marshalls, Ross Dress for Less, Dollar tree, Burlington Coat Factory, DD’s discount and Five Below, among others.

The food and entertainment options include Peter Piper’s Pizza, Snappers, Taco Bell and Mcdonalds. It’s all in the shadows of “The Rock” – home of the Super Bowl in 2020.