Hurricane Dorian Relief Efforts: How to Help the Bahamas 

Let’s help our neighbors in the Bahamas during this difficult time.
List of items needed:
- Water
- Ice
- Non-perishable goods
- Can openers
- Mosquito spray
- Sunscreen
- Hygiene kits
- Disinfectants
- Diapers
- Baby formula
- First aid items
- Flashlight
- Batteries
- Cooking utensils
- Small generators
- Plywood
- Shovels
- Portable radios
- Beds, cots
Locations to donate in are located in Miami-Dade County.
These four county government locations will be open Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Miami-Dade County Main Library, 101 W. Flagler St., Miami.
- Stephen P. Clark Center, 111 NW First St., Miami.
- Joseph Caleb Center. 5400 NW 22 Ave., Miami.
- Office of Emergency Management Warehouse, 8008 NW 14 St., Doral.
Other drop off locations:
- Archer- Christ Episcopal Church, 3481 Hibiscus Street, Coconut Grove, FL
- Global Empowerment Movement 340 NE 59th Terrace, Miami, FL
- Shelter Aviation 1100 SW 41st Ct., Ft. Lauderdale, FL
For more information on how to donate head to www.MiamiDade.gov .