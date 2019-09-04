How The WOW Center Helps Adults with Developmental Disabilities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This is the WOW Experience, a fundraiser for The WOW Center in Kendall, Miami.

People from The WOW Center are rehearsing for this year’s fundraiser, September 21st at the Miami Airport Convention Center.

"I love it because its an awesome program for us to be here", said Roy Hall.

The WOW Center – is a non-profit program for adults with developmental disabilities after they graduate high school. It helps them reach their potential as adults. WOW helps 200 adults every day, ages ranging from twenty-two to eighty-years-old. WOW features a work placement program, and some of their students have worked at Publix for several years.

"For me it's a privilege, I feel that being surrounded by their unconditional love is life changing", said Natalia Wong, Executive Director of the Wow Center.

For More information go to: http://wowcentermiami.org