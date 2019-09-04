Local Man Invents “Tunnel Vision” Goggles to Help Children with Special Needs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's a unique goggle called "Tunnel Vision" it’s designed to help the focus of children with special needs.

Jerry Perez invented the Tunnel Vision mask at his behavior center called Catching Up! in South Miami, where he also started a school, Catching Up! Academy. He says the Tunnel Vision mask works like magic.

"I have before and after videos and testimonies from parents. I have videos of kids all over the place and maybe in two months or a month, depending on the child, the child starts focusing on their work", said Jerry Perez, Founder of Catching Up! and Inventor of Tunnel Vision.

The Tunnel Vision masks are already being used in Miami-Dade county public schools, private schools and local hospitals.

The goal now is for Perez to take Tunnel Vision worldwide in order to help children everywhere.