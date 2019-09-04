New Features for Google Nest and Yelp, plus Mario Kart for phones!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Google’s Nest Hello Video Doorbell is getting a new package detection feature, the camera will now recognize when a package is delivered to your doorstep, it will then send a notification to your smartphone. This way you know exactly when your item is delivered, and you can keep an eye on it if you’re not home. Google says the feature was one of the most requested by its users. It does require a subscription to Nest Aware, which starts at fifty-dollars a year.

Nintendo’s popular racing game Mario Kart will be next to hit smartphones. Mario Kart Tour will be available starting September 25th! The new mobile game takes players to racing areas inspired by actual locations including New York, Tokyo and Paris. Characters will also take on some flair from those cities. The game is free to start playing, but if it’s like Nintendo’s other mobile games you’ll have to pay to keep playing after a certain level. You can pre-register for the game right now in the Appstore and Google Play, that way you’ll get a notification as soon as it’s available for download on September 25th!

Yelp is adding a new way to make your search results more personalized. Starting now, you can choose your preferences so that your Yelp home screen results are tailored for you. Yelp will now show a heart logo when a pick is personalized and information on why they choose that place for you. The feature is rolling out to iOS Yelp users now, Android users will have it next year.