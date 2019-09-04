University of Miami Quarterback Jarren Williams Criticized by Coordinator

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New University of Miami quarterback Jarren Williams spending the bye-week hearing the harshest of criticism made publically by his offensive coordinator Dan Enos.

"Jarren left a lot of plays on the field. I was very, very disappointed from that standpoint. He did do some good things, but was very inconsistent with his pocket posture, very inconsistent with his eyes, watching the rush at times, missing throws. Very uncharacteristic of how he had practiced", said Enos.

“He was right. The quarterbacks are judged on how we win and how many games we win or lose. We came up short, and I had a lot of mistakes in the game", said Williams.

He'll look to be mistake free as he makes his first career road start at the North Carolina Tar Heels, this weekend.