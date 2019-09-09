South Florida Provides Hurricane Dorian Relief for Furry Friends Bahamas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Humane Society of Broward County is helping with primary animal shelter in Grand Bahama, after category five hurricane Dorian hit the island.

"The Humane Society of Broward County has been working with Wings of Rescue, Greater Good, The International Fund for Animal Welfare, and The Humane Society International. We've been in contact with the Humane Society of Grand Bahama and they have requested various medications which we had gone out and purchased, those items will be flying out to the Bahamas" said Cherie Wachter, VP of Marketing Humane Society of Broward County.

We're in the middle of hurricane season and as we prepare for our safety here in South Florida, it's also important to think about your furry friends.

"Most important thing that I can't stress enough is to have your pet microchipped. Collar with an ID tag, its a visual sign of identification so people know the dog belongs to someone. You need a phone number and an address", said Wachter.

For more information visit: https://humanebroward.com/