Family Fun with FPL Game Touring South Florida

There’s a really fun way FPL is showing off its new Energy Analyzer smart tool. They’re placing you inside of an escape-room style game.

“This summer we’re really excited to introduce our new FPL Seek the Energy Savings Game. This game is essentially something that will travel to multiple locations in South Florida for the next few weeks, including the Museum of Discovery & Science in Ft. Lauderdale. It’s a fun-filled event for the whole family where they walk into a house, or replica of a smart home, and they actually play a game. And the game is different energy saving clues that they’re offered, and they need to find the biggest energy culprit within the home, maybe the air conditioner or water heater, and enter the points in a tablet. It’s a timed game that they can play with their family. And then they’ll be entered to win a sweepstakes for a home energy bundle of smart devices.”", said Florencia Olivera, FPL Spokesperson.

The FPL game comes to Fort Lauderdale's Museum of Discovery and Science the weekend of September 13, 2019.

For more information on where the game will be go to http://fpl.com/blog/family-fun.html

And for more information on FPL's Energy Analyzer smart tool go to http://fpl.com/takecontrol.