Invia Robotics Introduces Warehouse Robots

Invia robotics specializes in creating warehouse robots!

"Particularly we help a lot of E-commerce customers fulfill the orders, that a lot of you guys usually order online when you click add to cart", said Lior Elazary from Invia Robotics

When you order stuff online someone has to walk around and your gather items. Instead of having humans do this repetitive task, robots retrieve the goods and bring them to a shipping station. The robots are manufactured in California from mostly U.S parts. Their unconventional designs allows them to lift up to 40 pounds high in the air. Special barcodes help the robots find their way and identify items.

"They are getting better, but it's still very far off from what people often think of as intelligent", said Elazary.

While they do replace human that generally pick up orders, Elzary sees this as a natural evolution of the workforce.

"So then people can actually elevate their jobs and do something else, and that's what's been happening with technology for years", said Elazary.