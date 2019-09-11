Phil Collins is Making Dreams Come True in South Florida

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Phil and Orianne Collins are making dreams come true in South Florida.

Last Saturday at Seaspice Miami, The Little Dreams Foundation, founded by Phil and Orianne, hosted open auditions, where young performers showed off their talents.

"We look to see if the kids are talented. And see if we can help them to develop their talents and then to go forward in life," said Orianne Collins, co-founder of LDF.

"It's a lot more than just singing and dancing, a lot of it has to do with personality," added R&B singer and LDF judge Betty Wright.

More than 20 students, between the ages of 6-17, participate every year. The lucky dreamers who are selected, will receive weekly music lessons and coaching by industry professionals and numerous live performance opportunities, including the annual Little Dreams Benefit Gala.

That’s where Phil and Orianne’s son, Nicholas, first got the chance to back his father in public.

Melissa Marrero ask Phil Collins what it's like to see his son on stage.

"It's fantastic! I mean I look back at pictures of him you know as a 18-month-old on my lap, with sticks in his hand playing my drums. When he was born, I videoed everything. Not so long ago I watched some with him and it was amazing to hear that he had a groove even when he was very young," said Phil Collins.

The fifth annual Little Dreams Foundation Gala will be held on November 16th at The Moore Building in Miami. For more information or to make a donation, head to littledreamsfoundation.org