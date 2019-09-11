THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Remembering 9/11 in South Florida

Posted 11:57 am, September 11, 2019, by , Updated at 11:54AM, September 11, 2019

 

Today marks a somber day as Americans across the country remember the September 11th terrorist attacks that happened in New York City, Washington dc and Pennsylvania 18 years ago.

Across South Florida, events will be taking place to remember the day and those we’ve lost.

In Broward, Pompano Beach will have a dedication ceremony where the city will unveil its newest public art that includes a piece of steel from the world trade center. The ceremony will be held at 5 pm at Founders Park.

In Miami-Dade, Miami Dade College will host 9/11 ceremonies in all their campuses. All the events are free and open to the public. First service will take place at 9 am at North campus. To know which campus to attend near you you can go to mdc.edu

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.