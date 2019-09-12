THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

WATCH, LISTEN & WIN in honor of Seinfeld’s 30th Anniversary

Posted 4:44 pm, September 12, 2019, by , Updated at 04:20PM, September 12, 2019

ENTER TO WIN THE SEINFLED SWEEPSTAKES W/ BIG 105.9

Here’s how:

WATCH Seinfeld weeknights at 11PM and look for the KEYWORD.

Week of 9/16 — Clue Revealed starting at 11PM on TV (Monday – Thursday); Viewers listen in the next day to Radio station for more instruction: Tuesday – Friday
Week of 9/23 — Clue Revealed starting at 11PM on TV (Monday – Thursday); Viewers listen in the next day to Radio station for more instruction: Tuesday – Friday

LISTEN the next morning to Paul Castronovo Show on  Big 105.9
Listen starting at 8:30am with the Keyword TO WIN.
Winners will be chosen by the radio station (Tuesday – Friday).

8 qualifying winners will receive:

  • A 3-night 4-days hotel stay at Hawks Cay Resort; Duck Key, FL
    Valid for 12 months, subject to availability and blackout dates.
    Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”): $1200.00 each
    Prize value may vary depending upon departure location and time of travel. Other restrictions apply

(Prize can be modified at radio station discretion)

CLICK HERE FOR RULES

