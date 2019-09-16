THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Cajun Grub, Beer and Fun in Fort Lauderdale

Posted 11:36 am, September 16, 2019, by , Updated at 11:34AM, September 16, 2019

There's a new place to watch football in Fort Lauderdale. It's called Walk-Ons!  It's a family-style sports bar with Louisiana style food. The first of its kind here in South Florida.  It is co-owned by New Orleans Saints Quarterback, Drew Brees.

"Every single dish that we have up hear has some type of influence on cajun creole. Whether it's the nuance and finesse in the dish or the love, care and patience that was taken for each dish."

They also have a game section for the entire family, including a fair favorite, Pop-A-Shot.

 

