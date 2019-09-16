Favorite Nurse: Jessica Marquez

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Meet our nurse of the month, Jessica Marquez. She works at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital and has a passion for taking care of children.

"I love working hands on with children, because even on a bad day you alway have something that fulfilling that comes from helping a child get better", said Marquez.

Not only does Marquez take care of patients through their illness, but she enjoys teaching parents on how to take care of their child while they’re in recovery and past recovery, to keep them out of the hospital. At the end of the day, to Jessica it is more than just treating the patient.

"A lot of times we have children that are chronic so they stay with us for a long time. So you do build bonds with them, it's not just taking care of the child through their illness but also helping them cognitively and emotionally. You actually become their family. Even after they leave here they're still on my Facebook and Instagram and I do keep tabs on them, I love to see them grow", said Marquez.

Although she’s only been at Nicklaus Hospital for a short time, she’s already making quite an impression.

"Jessica is an amazing person, and she's actually great in her caring environment. She cares for animals, and she puts that same effort into her patients. The love she has for them, she dedicates her time, and provides exceptional bedside manners to the families. Her customer service is extraordinary. She's a wonderful person all around. I am pleased to have her as my employee, and colleague to work with", said Jacqueline Diaz Nurse Manager of the Cardiac Intensive Care Unit.

My favorite nurse is brought to you by West Coast University. If you know a nurse like Jessica Marquez, make sure to nominate them at http://myfavoritenurse.com