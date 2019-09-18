THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Disney on Ice: Road Trip Adventures hits the American Airlines Arena this Weekend

Posted 12:55 pm, September 18, 2019, by

Instead of packing up the car and traveling across the country with your family, Feld Entertainment is making it easy and convenient for us down here in South Florida to experience exotic places with a few of your favorite Disney characters.

Disney on Ice: Road Trip Adventures has everything we expect on the ice and more. The show seamlessly blends innovative technology with classic theatrical elements and vibrant costumes, elevating the audience’s live ice show experience.

For the full feature, catch Inside South Florida Saturday at 7 pm.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.