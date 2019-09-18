THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Drink wine the South Florida way at Schnebly Redland’s Winery in Homstead!

Drink wine the South Florida way at Schnebly Redland’s Winery in Homestead. They took the concept of wine making to a tropical new level.

Husband and wife, Peter and Denise Schnebly, were selling produce before making wine out of basically any fruit grown in Miami.

"We realized we wanted to do something with tourism. So in 2002, we invited a guy named Bill Wagner who had the first winery in New York to form, asked him what he thinks we should do, never thinking he was going to say winery without grapes," said Peter.

The wines are made from local fresh fruits like mango, lychee, carambola, guava, passion fruit and avocado. Tastings start at $12, with over a dozen wines to sample.

Schnebly also has a brewery! To see the full feature, click on the video.

 

Schebly Winery is open everyday. For more information on the tastings and tours, head to schneblywinery.com

