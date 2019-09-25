09/28-09/29 Events Calendar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you need something to do this weekend, we’ve got you covered!

Tyler, The Creator is performing at the American Airlines Arena this Sunday. Rapper-singer, rose to prominence as the co-founder of alternative hip hop group Odd Future… and has performed on and produced songs for nearly every release. Tyler's fourth studio album "Flower Boy" was nominated for best rap album at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards.

Next weekend, wander through a lush jungle illuminated with larger than life plants, animals and sea life during Luminosa: A Festival of Lights at Jungle Island. The Chinese lantern festival will run from October 5th through January 5th. Each lantern will be beautifully hand-crafted out of silk by Chinese artisans and illuminated by thousands of LED lights. One installation will feature a gigantic 114-foot-long panoramic art district scene decked out in Chinese graffiti.