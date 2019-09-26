Time Out Market Miami Offers the Best Eateries Under One Roof

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It’s the best of the best at Time Out Market Miami, located on 16th street and Drexel Avenue in Miami Beach. The food hall has 18 eateries, a demo kitchen and three bars.

Many of the restaurants are helmed by celebrity chefs and familiar faces in South Florida’s culinary scene, including Top Chef 3 Winner Jeremy Ford, Chopped Winner Georgio Rapicavoli, and the power couple who redefined Miami’s oyster scene with Ella’s Oyster bar, Chris and Dominica Plotczyk.

Now, owners of the raw bar— Salt and Brine— Chris and Dominica aim to bring unique raw food items to the market.

"Salt and Brine is a concept that my wife and I put together, it was originally just an oyster bar. We wanted to separate this oyster bar from everyone else. She came up with this amazing idea of making cool toppings for the oysters. It goes from Kimchi crab to Russian caviar, yuzu creme fraîche to marinated cucumbers and tobiko", said Christian Plotczyk, Owner and Chef of Salt and Brine.

At Time Out Market, you can sample Georgio’s latest inventions comprised of italian dishes that take inspiration from his family roots. Like the pasta pomodoro, topped with stracciatella, tomatoes and basil.

The market is open daily! For times and more information, head to http://timeoutmarketmiami.com