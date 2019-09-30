Local Mental Hospital Raises Awareness for National Depression Month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

October is National Depression Education and Awareness month. It is an important issue because depression is the leading cause of disability in the U.S. among people ages 15-44. The people here at the Fort Lauderdale Behavioral Health Center want to help.

“We have opened it up to the community to be able to come to our hospital to get evaluated and assessed for needs that they might have. Our physicians and admissions department are open to evaluations so we can help as many people as we can during this time of awareness to be able to get free assessments,” said Manny Llano, CEO.

One of the ways they treat depression is with the TMS (Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation) machine.

"It's relatively new technology and its indicative for the treatment of depression. It's also very helpful in anxiety, in some dementing disorders, as well as some addictive disorders," said Dr. Jared Gaines, Chief Medical Officer at Ft. Lauderdale Behavioral Health Center.

They also provide ECT (Electric Shock Therapy) that has a success rate around 95%, which is covered by most insurance carriers.

For more information go to the website: http://www.ftlauderdalebehavioral.com or call (954) 734-2001.