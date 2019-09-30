THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Modern Office Space Has Beach Vibe near Las Olas

Posted 3:38 pm, September 30, 2019, by , Updated at 03:34PM, September 30, 2019

Part of the business scene near Downtown Fort Lauderdale and Las Olas is Cruiseport Executive Office Center. It’s an office and conference center suite located off the 17th street causeway in the Harbor Shops. Grace Montealegre, V.P. of the Marketing department, gave us the inside scoop on the location and explains what sets them apart from their competitors.

"It’s a phenomenal location for those who are just starting a business because they are able to go from here and also create a community. If you become one of our tenants or lease an office or cubicle, you become part of that community. And everyone around here helps each other and its part of enjoying that business-owner atmosphere. As an individual office, you can rent an office that is fully furnished. You get wifi included. Everything is plug and play," said Montealegre.

For more information go to http://executivemeetings.com  or call 1-844-MEETING.

