Sony’s Robot Dogs

Sony first introduced it’s robotic dog - named Aibo - in 1999. Last year it got a relaunch with some new tricks! We went to an owner’s meetup where proud parents of these pooches shared a play date.

Aibo follows human commands and can sit, play dead, dance and sing. Aibo has 22 joints, a lifelike tail and o-l-e-d eyes that help bring it to life. There are also sensors, cameras and microphones to listen and watch for your commands plus a cellular connection to teach it new tricks. The battery powered pooch can even walk itself to it’s charging station. It might be the perfect pet for the elderly or anyone who can’t commit to the real thing.

