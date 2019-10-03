THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Good Food With Good Views

Posted 11:30 am, October 3, 2019, by

There’s nothing like good food with a view. Welcome to Ocean Grill, a seafood restaurant serving dishes with an asian twist. Located inside The Setai Hotel on Miami Beach, the former pool and beach bar features an all day lunch menu.

"The inspiration here is definitely mediterranean flavors, and products as well. We like to use bright and vibrant colors in all of our dishes, which I think is very Miami," said Scott Brown Chef de Cuisine at The Setai.

To see what we cooked up in the kitchen, watch Inside South Florida, Saturday at 7pm!

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.