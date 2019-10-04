THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Chip and Joanna Gaines opening hotel in Texas

Posted 9:10 am, October 4, 2019, by , Updated at 09:09AM, October 4, 2019

WACO, Texas — America’s favorite home improvement couple is taking on a new project.

Chip and Joanna Gaines, the starts of HGTV’s hit show Fixer Upper, announced on Thursday that they’ll be opening a hotel in Waco, Texas.

The couple is renovating the 53,000  square-foot Grand Karem Shrine building in the city’s downtown area, which is located just blocks from their Magnolia Market.

They plan to transform the nearly 100-year-old building into a three-story lodging facility that features a grand ballroom, a full restaurant, a rooftop terrace and a café.

According to the couple, their team will begin renovations this fall.  They say they can’t wait to restore the building back to its “former glory” and are “amazed by the [building’s] unique architecture.”

The boutique hotel is set to open in 2021.

 

