Skin Laundry is the only type of Laundry you’ll love to do!

This school year may be overwhelming but it’s important not to neglect your skin care routine. Not sure where to begin? Gina Hall from Skin Laundry has tips for both men and women.

"You want to be very consistent with your skin care routine. Definitely protecting your skin during the day is going to help save off the anti-aging for both men and women," said Hall.

For those busy parents that need an extra boost but don't have a lot of time can check out a laser and light facial, that takes only 15 minutes.

