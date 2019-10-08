THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Dolphins Legends Predict Wins

Posted 3:13 pm, October 8, 2019, by , Updated at 03:10PM, October 8, 2019

The winless Miami Dolphins, coming off their bye-week, will be hosting another struggling team, the Washington Redskins on Sunday. We recently ran into some Dolphins legends at a red carpet event debuting the new Super Bowl Exhibit at History Miami Museum, and we asked them to predict how many wins the Fins will have this year.

"I have no idea how many games we will win. But all I look for is young men to play hard and go out there and compete," said Nate Moore, Dolphins Legend.

"I think they're probably going to win at least a handful (of games)," said John Offerdahl, Dolphins Legend.

"I think they will win a game, he's (Head Coach Brian Flores) building a team for the future", said Dick Anderson, Dolphins Legend.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.