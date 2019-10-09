THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

U Cannot Miss The Friday Night Lights; Hurricanes Host Virginia

Posted 11:50 am, October 9, 2019, by , Updated at 11:47AM, October 9, 2019

The University of Miami Hurricanes will be hosting Virginia on Friday night. Quarterback Jarren Williams has been slowed by injury during practice this week. However, Canes coach Manny Diaz says he’s leaning towards sticking with Williams as the starter despite benching him during the loss to the Hokies. But, there will be a definite change on defense.

“I will change my role in terms of my influence on the defense at practice and on a day-to-day basis, because ultimately I am responsible for how we play on defense. There is a culture that was created here back in 2016 that, for some reason, we have not been able to recreate. There is a lack of connection between the players on our defensive side of the ball. We just don’t look like we trust each other," said Diaz.

The Canes are 2-3 overall and 0-2 in conference play.

