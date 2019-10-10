Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It’s all about high quality foods at Truluck’s Seafood, Steak and Crab House. The corporate chain has 14 locations in the United States and is one of South Florida’s most popular high end restaurants.

The atmosphere is dark wood, red leather, elegant. The seafood is fresh and served simply, which is just how it should be served. Truluck’s is particularly proud of its crab that’s brought in from around the world.

Executive Chef Marco Ortiz takes Melissa Marrero into the kitchen and cooks up Truluck's popular dish, the Sweet and Spicy Dutch Yellowtail. A seasoned seven ounce Dutch Yellowtail cooked to a perfect medium to mid-rare, served with rice, topped with crab, avocado, and tomato. Finally, it is drizzled with a sweet thai chili sauce.

Taste the freshness of Truluck’s seafood at the South Beach Seafood Festival on Saturday, October 26th. They’ll be serving their Florida stone crab to kick off stone crab season— which starts next week.

For more information on where you can get tickets head to http://sobeseafoodfest.com