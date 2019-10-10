Super Teacher: Alexander Hernandez

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It’s test day for the students of Alexander Hernandez, a former police officer who started the Criminal Justice Academy two years ago with the guidance of Principal Giovanna Blanco at Westland Hialeah High School.

Officer Hernandez is our Super Teacher of the week for the job he’s done growing this program, and for the way he’s impacted the lives of his students.

"They enjoy getting to hear the stories and my experiences. The real life experiences. What they see in their own lives and then they see it from the police officers side and they actually come up with an understanding of why police officers react the way that they do," said Hernandez

"Everybody loves him! He's like our star teacher," said Ariana Echevarria, Senior Criminal Justice Student.

For more information or to apply to the academy, visit the school’s website at: http://westlandwildcats.net