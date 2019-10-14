THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Bring Home a Furry Friend from The Humane Society of Broward County

Posted 12:09 pm, October 14, 2019, by , Updated at 12:03PM, October 14, 2019

If you're looking for a furry friend to spend the holidays with, head to the Humane Society of Broward County! They have a ton of pets who need homes!

Melissa Marrero speaks with Cherie Watcher, VP of Marketing at the Humane Society of Broward County. Watcher introduces us to "waffles" a friendly, and loving dog waiting to be welcomed into a new home.

"He's (waffles) just one of many perfect adult dogs waiting for a second chance, so if you can give Waffles a home for life stop by the shelter we open everyday at 10:30am and for more details you can call us at (954)-989-3977", said Watcher.

For more information visit: http://humanebroward.com 

 

 

