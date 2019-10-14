Don’t Wait Until Halloween to be a Hero!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Halloween is right around the corner and The United Nations Children’s Fund is back with one of their most popular fundraising initiatives, Trick or Treat for Unicef. Major Gifts Officer of Florida at UNICEF, Michael Barton, says this year’s halloween campaign reinforces that being a hero goes far beyond dressing up in a costume.

"Back in the 1950's, children who had used the services of UNICEF painted these milk bottles and went around and collected pennies for UNICEF, and that is how it all started. We are in the 69th year now and as children have evolved and as we've all evolved, UNICEF has kept the program going," said Barton.

The nonprofit organization works in more than 190 countries and territories to put children first, by providing education, water, food and healthcare.

Anyone can sign up to get a trick-or-treat donation box to help raise money and teachers are encouraged to implement global education in their classrooms.

"We are also trying to have parents and school teachers, teach the importance of going back to 'we are all heroes.' The importance of becoming a global citizen, of learning about philanthropy, about learning the things you can do that you might think are insignificant that really are working towards changing the world," said Barton.

He also says just $1 could literally provide 20 days of water for a child.

For more information on how to make a difference head to unicefusa.org