Scream Your Way Through Halloween Horror Nights!

Spooky season is already underway and Miriam Tapia kicked it off at Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando Resort!

You can expect the most terrifying names in horror and thrills to create the ultimate Halloween experience.

"We have a great slate this year with 'Stranger Things,' 'GhostBusters' is a huge fan favorite. We also have 'Us.' A very original take on that movie, it's quite the experience going through. 'Killer Klowns From Outer Space' which was on the streets last year now it's a house. We have some amazing originals and of course we have 'House of a 1,000 corpses,'" said Charles Gray, the Show Director of Creative at Universal Orlando Resort.

Watch out as you walk through the park you’ll find the five scare zones, which this year includes horror icon Rob Zombie's "Hellbilly Deluxe," and “Anarch-ade”. Plus, if you want a break from the screams you can enjoy two thrilling shows!

