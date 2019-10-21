The Frost Science Museum has a new Interactive & Immersive Exhibit!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Frost Science Museum has a new exhibit that may activate your mathphobia... but not enough to scare you away! A Mirror Maze: Numbers in Nature exposes and explains the mathematical patterns around you, proving that numbers surround us every day!

"This is an opportunity to really see how mathematics is present in the human body, in architecture, in nature, and really all around us. I think a lot of people will see how it's really surprising to see all these patterns come to life", said Daniella Orihuela Director of Educational Programs at Frost Science Museum.

Created by The Museum of Science and Industry in Chicago, the interactive and immersive exhibit allows guests to not only better understand mathematical patterns, but also create their own using computer technology.

Melissa Marrero and Daniella attempt to navigate through the centerpiece of the exhibit, the mirror maze.

The exhibit is open until April! For tickets and more information head to http://frostscience.org