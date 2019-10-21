THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Workout With a Charge!

Posted 1:30 pm, October 21, 2019, by , Updated at 01:31PM, October 21, 2019

Kirk Gimenez attended FIBO, the world's largest fitness festival, held at the Miami Beach Convention Center. He stepped in to an EMS suit, Electro Muscle stimulation suit, which is called "the most efficient workout in the world." It's done by stars like Tiger Woods and Ashley Graham.

"It is just effective and the results, that's what counts. That's what is exciting about it. The results are phenomenal because it's a personal training, it's once a week, its with an appointment always with a highly educated trainer," said Helge Guetzlaff from Miha Bodytec.

To see how the EMS suit works click on the video.

